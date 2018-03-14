March 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK expels Russian diplomats, Palestinian PM assassination attempt and Stephen Hawkings dies
British Prime Minister Theresa May is taking action against Russia for the alleged poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal. An assassination attempt against the Palestinian Prime Minister has further strained an alliance between Hamas and Fatah. And we look into the life of renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking who died at the age of 76.
UK expels Russian diplomats, Palestinian PM assassination attempt and Stephen Hawkings dies
Explore