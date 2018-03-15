March 15, 2018
Florida School Shooting: Students walk out in memory of victims
The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved legislation that will give more federal funding for school and law enforcement programs to prevent gun violence. The vote was passed on the same day students and teachers across the US marked the one-month anniversary of the Florida school shooting in a coast-to-coast protest. Sally Ayhan reports
