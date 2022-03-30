Wind and solar, the fastest-growing sources of electricity, have reached a record 10.3 percent share in global electricity generation in 2021 - a milestone reached by 50 countries.

Ember's third annual Global Electricity Review published on Wednesday includes the latest data on electricity generation last year for 75 countries representing 93 percent of global power demand, along with the 2000-2020 period for 209 countries.

The report found that clean sources generated 38 percent of the world's electricity last year, more than coal which stood at 36 percent.

On the record share 10 percent of global power generation achieved in wind and solar last year, Ember's global lead Dave Jones said.

"Wind and solar have arrived. The process that will reshape the existing energy system has begun. This decade they need to be deployed at lightning speed to reverse global emissions increases and tackle climate change."

The report revealed that 50 countries reached the milestone last year, including five of the world's largest economies: The US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK.

Seven new countries, China, Japan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Argentina, Hungary, and El Salvador, joined the club for the first time last year.

Fastest rising source of electricity

According to the report, the fastest transformation is happening in the Netherlands, Australia, and Vietnam, each of which have seen around a tenth of their electricity demand switch from fossil fuels to wind and solar in the last two years.

Ten countries generated more than 25 percent of their electricity from wind and solar in 2021, led by Denmark at 52 percent.

The share of wind and solar has doubled since 2015, when the Paris Agreement was signed, while it was 9.3 percent in 2020, according to the report.

Wind and solar generation grew by 17 percent last year.

Global solar generation increased 23 percent in 2021 and was the fastest rising source of electricity generation for the 17th year running.

Generation rose year-on-year by 188 terawatt-hours to1,023 terawatt-hours, as solar generated 3.7 percent of the world's electricity in 2021. This was up from just 1.1 percent in 2015.

