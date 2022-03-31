POLITICS
Formula 1 back in Las Vegas after four decades
Las Vegas will host Formula 1 Grand Prix race in November 2023 for the first time since 1982 where the 50-lap race is expected to stretch a street course that runs over 6 km.
The Las Vegas race will be the third stop in the United States next season for F1.
March 31, 2022

Formula 1 is all-in on the United States with a race on the Las Vegas Strip added to the 2023 calendar as the most glamorous motorsports series in the world continues to expand its North American footprint.

"This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US," said Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of F1 on Wednesday. 

"Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year."

The Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the MSG Sphere will be among the landmarks along the temporary street course built for a Saturday night race in November 2023. The race is a first for F1 in that the series will promote the event alongside Liberty Media Corp., the American parent company of F1.

The Las Vegas race will be the third stop in the United States next season for F1, which has raced at Circuit of the America's in Austin, Texas, since 2012 and in May will make its debut in Miami. 

Barring any shakeups, existing races in Mexico City and Montreal will bring F1 to North America five times next season.

'Perfect marriage of speed and glamour'

Speculation surrounding the third race in Las Vegas that utilised the world famous Strip has swirled for more than a year and was at last confirmed on Wednesday night in a lavish announcement made at the rooftop pool of The Cosmopolitan Hotel. 

Liberty acquired F1 in 2017 and has steadily grown the brand in the US through its marketing of the series and the wildly popular Netflix docuseries "Drive to Survive."

"Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour," said Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media. 

"Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level."

SOURCE:AP
