March 15, 2018
Did an assassination attempt on Palestinian PM sour Hamas-Fatah ties?
The assassination attempt in Gaza on Rami Hamdallah could wreck a future alliance between Fatah and Hamas. Is unity between the two sides strong enough to find a resolution? Guests Osama Nazzal, Palestinian political commentator and editor of the Voice of Palestine radio show Azzam Tamimi, Former head of the Institute of Islamic Political Thought.
