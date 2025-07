Life and work of Stephen Hawking

Renowned astrophysicist Stephen Hawking died at age 76. Hawking suffered from a rare form of motor neuron disease which confined him to a wheelchair for most of his life, yet he was able to become one of the world's greatest scientists. Hawking is famous for his work on black holes and furthering Einstein’s theory of relativity. Guests Laird Whitehill, Retired astrophysicist