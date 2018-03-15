The complete Man Ray | Exhibitions | Showcase

Known as one of the most innovative and groundbreaking artists of the 1920s and 30s, Man Ray is famous for his fashion photography as well as for his experiments in the dark room. But, as this new exhibition aims to show, his talent reaches far beyond camera skills. Man Ray was the only American to play a significant role in the development of both Dadaism and Surrealism. Showcase's Miranda Atty travelled to Vienna, where the fruits of that collaboration are on display.