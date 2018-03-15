CULTURE
1 MIN READ
The complete Man Ray | Exhibitions | Showcase
Known as one of the most innovative and groundbreaking artists of the 1920s and 30s, Man Ray is famous for his fashion photography as well as for his experiments in the dark room. But, as this new exhibition aims to show, his talent reaches far beyond camera skills. Man Ray was the only American to play a significant role in the development of both Dadaism and Surrealism. Showcase's Miranda Atty travelled to Vienna, where the fruits of that collaboration are on display.
The complete Man Ray | Exhibitions | Showcase
March 15, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us