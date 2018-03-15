Leaden Circles Dissolved in the Air | Exhibitions | Showcase

Virginia Woolf's work is still putting women in the spotlight nearly than 100 years after it was written. A collection of pieces produced by different artists all tied together by a phrase from her novel, Mrs Dalloway is on show at Elgiz Museum in Istanbul. The works touch on themes ranging from political conflict to the silent roles women play in everyday life. Kerry Alexandra explores how nearly a century on, Woolf's work is still inspiring Istanbul's art scene.