CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Sonic 2' booms to $71M, Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' stalls
"Sonic the Hedgehog 2", which brings back the first film’s director, writers and cast, opened in 4,234 locations and actually surpassed its predecessor’s opening weekend.
'Sonic 2' booms to $71M, Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' stalls
"Sonic 2" cost $90 million, far more than the $40 million that Michael Bay and Universal shelled out for "Ambulance." / AP
April 10, 2022

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" has powered to $71 million in its domestic box office debut, a hopeful indication that family audiences are feeling better about returning to theatre.

In taking the No. 1 spot, Paramount's kid-friendly film towered over Sony's Marvel adaptation "Morbius" and Universal's Michael Bay action-adventure "Ambulance," which debuted to a disappointing $8 million.

Ticket sales for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" set a new high watermark for video game adaptations, supplanting the opening weekend record established by its predecessor, 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog."

The first movie collected $58 million in its first three days of release and ended the President's Day holiday weekend with a mighty $70 million.

"This is an outstanding opening," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "With solid reviews and very good audience scores, 'Sonic' is going to have a strong run."

Jeff Fowler returned to direct "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" after steering the original film to $319 million globally and setting a record for the highest-grossing video game adaptation in North America.

Ben Schwartz returned to voice the speedy blue creature with a knack for busting bad guys and Jim Carrey reprised his role as mad scientist Doctor Robotnik, a combo that has proven to be a hit among moviegoers. "Sonic 2" landed an "A" CinemaScore from audiences.

Changing tastes

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" cost $90 million, far more than the $40 million that Bay and Universal shelled out for "Ambulance." That's a relatively cheap price tag for "Ambulance," which is heavy in explosives and special effects. 

However, the $40 million figure does not include the many millions spent on marketing and other efforts necessary to spread the word about the movie's release.

The lackluster start for "Ambulance" is yet another sign of consumers' changing tastes. The kind of adrenalised, physics-defying mojo that turned Bay's past films like "Armageddon" and "Pearl Harbor" into zeitgeisty hits doesn't always work these days. 

In the current movie theatre environment, fewer genres seem to be resonating with ticket buyers.

READ MORE:'Shang-Chi' smashes box office records with $71.4M debut

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us