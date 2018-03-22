Vegan food industry takes the UK by storm | Money Talks

It's the 'environmentally friendly' diet that's taking the world by storm. Veganism is quickly becoming more mainstream. And the UK, in particular, has seen huge growth in the vegan food sector - companies are scrambling to sink their teeth into the market. But is 2018 really the year of veganism, or is it all just a fad? Katie Gregory takes a look.