Did Europe turn its back on Syria?

Each time we discuss Syria on this programme - and there have been many times - more bodies have been ripped apart and more children killed before they have ever really lived. So who's really trying to stop the carnage? It's on Europe's doorstep - but European countries don't seem to have that much say about what's happening in Syria. Iran, the US, Russia, Turkey, and the Gulf nations are variously blasting away their proxy enemies - while Europeans are described as having ‘innoculated ourselves against shame.’ At the Roundtable was is Julian Barnes-Dacey, Senior Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations; Mohammed Najjar from the Syrian Parliamentary Affairs Group; Andreas Krieg, a Middle East Defence and Security Analyst at King’s College London; and Haitham Al-Sibahi, a Syrian affairs researcher and pro-Syrian government. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.