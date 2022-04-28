Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with top Saudi leadership as he arrived in the Arab country for the first high-level visit in five years which is seen as a step toward a new era of ties between both the countries.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received Erdogan with an official ceremony on Thursday in the city of Jeddah and both leaders held a closed-door meeting at Al Salam Royal Palace. Erdogan also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the palace.

President Erdogan's two-day working trip to Saudi Arabia came hours after the countries observed Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night in Islam.

"I believe we will take our relations to a level beyond what they were previously; my visit will open the doors of a new era with our friend, brother Saudi Arabia," Erdogan said after meeting the top Saudi leaders.

He said Ankara is against all forms of terrorism and attaches great importance to cooperation with Gulf countries against them.

Gulf's safety

Erdogan said there is serious potential for cooperation between Ankara and Riyadh over renewable and clean energy technologies.

Deepening cooperation with Riyadh in "heath, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, defence industries, finance" is in our common interests, Erdogan said.

He also tapped on security in the Middle East, the region that has seen several conflicts in recent years.

"Stability, safety of our brothers in the Gulf Region is important as our own," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan visited the Arab country after five years, following the invitation of King Salman.

Reviving ties

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have seen a drop in recent years due to political tensions but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.

Erdogan and King Salman had discussed bilateral relations in April and May last year.

In July 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, describing it as "a fruitful meeting".

In August, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesperson, announced some positive developments in relations.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye has also been in negotiations with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to mend ties.

