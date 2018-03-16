March 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria - War Without End: US support to YPG terror group angers Turkey
The Syrian civil war has expanded far beyond a conflict between the regime and opposition. It's now a regional conflict. Turkey's conducting its second offensive against the YPG terror group in Syria. TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai explains what led to the operation and how it may impact relations between Turkey and the US.
Syria - War Without End: US support to YPG terror group angers Turkey
Explore