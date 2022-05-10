POLITICS
Unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module
The cargo spacecraft transported propellants, application experiments samples, some payloads and supplies for three astronauts.
A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, with supplies for the Chinese space station under construction, takes off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China May 10, 2022. / Reuters
May 10, 2022

An unmanned Chinese cargo spacecraft has successfully docked with an orbiting space station module in the sixth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first space station by the end of the year.

A Long March-7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 spacecraft blasted off at 1:56 a.m. Beijing time (1756 GMT Monday) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan province.

Tianzhou-4 docked with Tianhe, the core module of the space station, at 8:54 a.m. Beijing time (0054 GMT), China Manned Space Agency said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: China says launch of key new space rocket 'successful'

The cargo spacecraft transported propellants, application experiments samples, some payloads and supplies for three astronauts, the agency said.

Three astronauts will travel to Tianhe in June on the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft and live and work onboard the module for six months.

China aims to complete the construction of its first space station this year, being a key rival of the world's only station - NASA's International Space Station.

READ MORE: Turkey succeeds in testing hybrid rocket engine for the moon landing

SOURCE:Reuters
