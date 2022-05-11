POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Summer heatwave 'bleaches' vast majority of Great Barrier Reef
A recent report found that all three major regions of the reef experienced bleaching after waters began to warm last December.
Summer heatwave 'bleaches' vast majority of Great Barrier Reef
Of the 719 reefs surveyed, the report said 654, or 91 percent, showed some level of coral bleaching. / AP
May 11, 2022

A prolonged summer heatwave in Australia has left 91 percent of the Great Barrier Reef's coral damaged by bleaching.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority published the Reef Snapshot report late on Tuesday, after it conducted extensive surveys of the World Heritage-listed reef between September 2021 and March 2022.

"Climate change is escalating, and the Reef is already experiencing the consequences of this," the report warned.

The report offered new details of the damage caused by the fourth "mass bleaching" the world's largest coral reef system has experienced since 2016.

It found that after waters began to warm last December, all three major regions of the reef experienced bleaching, a phenomenon that occurs when coral is stressed and expels brightly coloured algae living in it.

READ MORE:UN: World to be hit harder by disasters in coming years

'Higher mortality rates'

Although bleached corals are still alive, and moderately affected sections of the reef may recover, "severely bleached corals have higher mortality rates," the report said.

Of the 719 reefs surveyed, the report said 654, or 91 percent, showed some level of coral bleaching.

"Although bleaching is becoming more and more frequent, this is not normal, and we should not accept that this is the way things are," Australian Marine Conservation Society campaigner Lissa Schindler said.

Greenpeace activist Martin Zavan, meanwhile, said fossil fuels were to blame for the coral bleaching.

Next month, the United Nations' World Heritage Committee will decide whether to list the reef as "in danger."

Australia was able to avoid a threatened UN downgrade of the reef's World Heritage status in 2015 by creating a "Reef 2050" plan and pouring billions of dollars into protection.

It was the first time on record the reef had suffered bleaching during a La Nina weather cycle, when cooler temperatures would normally be expected.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us