POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'Grandchild within a year or $650,000': Indian couple takes son to court
After exhausting their savings to raise, educate and marry their son, Indian couple now wants all the expenses back, or a grandchild to make their pain "bearable."
'Grandchild within a year or $650,000': Indian couple takes son to court
India has a strong joint family system with many generations including grandparents, nephews, aunts and uncles often living in the same household. / Reuters Archive
May 12, 2022

An Indian couple is taking their son to court demanding that he and his wife produce either a grandchild within a year or cough up almost $650,000.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad say that they exhausted their savings raising and educating their pilot son and paying for a lavish wedding. Now they want payback, Times of India reported on Thursday.

"My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby," the couple said in their petition filed with a court in Haridwar last week.

"At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable," they added.

Otherwise, they are demanding a compensation of 50 million rupees.

The couple's lawyer Arvind Kumar said the petition will be taken up for hearing by the court in northern India on May 17.

'We are living alone'

The compensation includes the cost of a wedding reception in a five-star hotel, a luxury car worth $80,000 and the cost of the couple's honeymoon abroad.

The parents also forked out $65,000 to get their son trained as a pilot in the United States only for him to return to India unemployed, the paper said.

"We also had to take a loan to build our house and now we are going through a lot of financial hardships. Mentally too we are quite disturbed because we are living alone," the couple said in their petition.

India has a strong joint family system with many generations including grandparents, nephews, aunts and uncles often living in the same household.

However, in recent years the trend has shifted, with young couples preferring to move away from their parents or siblings, and wives, such as in this case, opting to work rather than focus on having children and staying at home.

READ MORE: 'Doctor' conman who married 18 women arrested in India

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us