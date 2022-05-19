CULTURE
TRT World to hold 'Humanitarian Film Festival' next week
The festival, to be held on May 26-27 at Grand Pera Emek Sahnesi will provide a platform for filmmakers to explore global humanitarian issues from a unique and creative perspective.
It is part of TRT World Citizen initiative that focuses and highlights global humanitarian issues and crises. / TRTWorld
May 19, 2022

Turkish public broadcaster TRT World will organise a "Humanitarian Film Festival" in Istanbul next week.

The festival, to be held on May 26-27 at Grand Pera Emek Sahnesi, will provide a platform for filmmakers to explore global humanitarian issues from a unique and creative perspective.

It is part of the TRT World Citizen initiative that focuses and highlights global humanitarian issues and crises.

Short films from around the world will be screened at the festival and participants will be able to meet filmmakers and industry professionals. 

A total of sixteen films will be selected for screening from different countries including Türkiye, Iran, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, Senegal and the US.

In addition, workshops will also be held during the festival. Top three films will be awarded cash prizes at the end of the event.

SOURCE:TRT World
