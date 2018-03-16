Art Ankara 2018 | Exhibitions | Showcase

The Turkish capital of Ankara isn't well known for its thriving art scene, but that's something the city hopes to change. The Ankara Art Fair currently underway is currently host to hundreds of local and foreign galleries in a 10 thousand square meter location. Showcase's Elif Bereketli went to the capital to find out how this event is helping to put the city on the international cultural map.