POLITICS
3 MIN READ
France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox
Monkeypox cases have been detected in Europe, US, Canada and Australia as the World Health Organization warns countries to be on alert.
France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox
Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
May 20, 2022

France, Belgium and Germany have reported their first cases of monkeypox, joining several other European and North American nations in detecting the disease, endemic in parts of Africa.

Monkeypox was identified in a 29-year-old man in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, who had not recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France's health authorities said on Friday.

Separately, the German armed forces' microbiology institute said it has confirmed the virus in a patient who developed skin lesions - a symptom of the disease.

And in Belgium, microbiologist Emmanuel Andre confirmed in a tweet that the University of Leuven's lab had confirmed a second of two cases in the country, in a man from the Flemish Brabant.

READ MORE:Dozens of suspected monkeypox cases detected in Spain, Portugal

Rare disease

With the growing number of detected cases in several European countries, Germany's health agency Robert Koch Institute has urged people returning from West Africa, and in particular gay men, to see their doctors quickly if they notice any chances on their skin.

The rare disease - which is not usually fatal - often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as through shared items such as bedding and towels.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it was looking closely at the issue and in particular that some of the cases in the UK appeared to have been transmitted within the gay community.

Cases of monkeypox have also been detected in Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as well as in the United States and Canada, leading to fears that the disease - normally concentrated in Central and West Africa - may be spreading.

Monkeypox usually clears up after two to four weeks, according to the WHO.

READ MORE:WHO, UK to coordinate over monkeypox outbreak

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us