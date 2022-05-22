Manchester City have retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they hauled themselves back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league by a point.

City was trailing 2-0 to Villa until İlkay Gundogan began the comeback in the 76th. Rodri equalised two minutes later and Gundogan put City in front in the 81st.

At one point even when City was losing, it was still set to defend the title as Liverpool was only drawing 1-1 to Wolverhampton.

Thrilling climax

But Mohamed Salah then put the second-place side in front in the 84th minute, which would have taken Liverpool into first place had City not mounted its fightback at the Etihad Stadium.

Andy Robertson then sealed Liverpool's 3-1 win.

Had City conceded a late equaliser, Liverpool would have snatched the trophy away but Pep Guardiola's side held on for the win in a thrilling climax. Guardiola’s defence of the trophy was secured on the final day in a more jittery way than expected when City briefly had a 14-point lead in January.

City’s fourth championship success in five seasons produced a first for Guardiola.

It’s the first time City has sealed the title in front of its own fans who spilled onto the field in their thousands at the final whistle against Villa.

The teams entered the final round on Sunday with City 32 points ahead of United and with Liverpool the greater threat to Guardiola’s side. In the last five seasons, the only time City didn’t win the trophy was when Liverpool’s 30-year title drought ended in 2020.

READ MORE: UEFA okays Champions League revamp with 36 teams

READ MORE: Liverpool win FA Cup final after dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea