March 16, 2018
WORLD
Russia Votes: Putin expected to win another 6-year term
On Sunday Russian go to the polls to elect a new president. President Putin is expected to be re-elected with a comfortable majority. It will be his fourth term in the post. He has been the dominant figure in Russian politics since 2000 and many Russian voters can no longer imagine public life without him in charge Simon McGregor-Wood looks at why he remains so popular.
