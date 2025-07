Newsfeed: Xi Jinping becomes president for life in China

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On March 12, 2018: - Internet censorship in China as Xi Jinping becomes president for life - In Colombia, FARC fails in elections - ‘Spidey sense’: An Australian Tarantula saves life-and- all-8-limbs in a flood