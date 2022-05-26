POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Confirmed monkeypox cases rise worldwide: EU disease agency
The European Union's disease agency has confirmed over 200 cases of monkeypox globally, with the UK currently carrying the largest bulk of cases.
Confirmed monkeypox cases rise worldwide: EU disease agency
The total number of cases has increased fivefold since its first count on May 20. / Reuters
May 26, 2022

The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide has reached 219 outside of countries where it is endemic, according to an update released by the European Union's disease agency.

More than a dozen countries where monkeypox is unusual, mostly in Europe, have reported at least one confirmed case, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in an epidemiological note released on Wednesday night.

"This is the first time that chains of transmission are reported in Europe without known epidemiological links to West or Central Africa, where this disease is endemic," the note said.

It added that most of the cases were detected in young men, self-identifying as men who have sex with men.

The United Kingdom - where monkeypox's unusual appearance was first detected in early May - currently has the largest bulk of confirmed cases, 71.

It is followed by Spain with 51 cases and Portugal, 37. Outside of Europe, Canada has 15 and the United States has nine.

The total number of cases reported on Wednesday has increased five-fold since its first count on May 20, when the EU agency said there were 38 cases.

READ MORE: France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox

'Containable situation'

Contagion risk is "very low", the ECDC said earlier this week, but warned that people who have had multiple sexual partners - regardless of sexual orientation - are more at risk.

"The clinical presentation is generally described to be mild," it said, adding that there has been no deaths.

Monkeypox - a less severe disease compared to its cousin smallpox - is endemic in 11 countries in West and Central Africa.

It spreads by a bite or direct contact with an infected animal's blood, meat or bodily fluids and initial symptoms include a high fever before quickly developing into a rash.

People infected with it also get a chickenpox-like rash on their hands and face.

No treatment exists but the symptoms usually clear up after two to four weeks and it is not usually fatal.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the emerging disease lead for the World Health Organization, said Monday that monkeypox is a "containable situation".

READ MORE:Africa journalists decry racist monkeypox reporting

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us