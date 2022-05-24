POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Premier League approves Chelsea takeover by Boehly group
The deal is yet to be signed off by the British government before it can be completed.
Premier League approves Chelsea takeover by Boehly group
Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March and it expires on May 31. / AP
May 24, 2022

The Premier League board has announced it had approved Todd Boehly's proposed takeover of Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich who was sanctioned by the British government.

A Premier League statement said on Tuesday: "The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium."

"The purchase remains subject to the British Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction."

A consortium led by Boehly, a co-owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, had already agreed a $5.3 billion deal to buy the Premier League club from owner Abramovich on May 7.

Russian billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea on the market in early March, just before he was sanctioned by the British government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Intense discussions'

But earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the government were working with the club over the deal.

"We are working closely with Chelsea to progress the sale," the spokesman said.

"We are holding intense discussions with the relevant international partners to get the necessary approvals and we will set out further details as soon as we can."

The deal has dragged out as the British government makes sure that Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, does not profit from the enforced sale of the club.

Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March and it expires on May 31.

READ MORE:Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned over Putin links

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us