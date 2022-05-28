WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israeli detective 'surveilled' Russian oligarchs using Indian hackers
Israeli private investigator Aviram Azari has worked "on surveillance and cyber-intelligence operations at the behest of Russian oligarchs," said independent journalist Scott Stedman in US court.
Israeli detective 'surveilled' Russian oligarchs using Indian hackers
Vehicles are parked outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. / Reuters
May 28, 2022

An Israeli private investigator currently in US custody used Indian hackers to conduct surveillance operations for ultra-wealthy Russians, a reporter said in a court filing.

Independent journalist Scott Stedman told a court in New York on late Wednesday that jailed private detective Aviram Azari worked "on surveillance and cyber-intelligence operations at the behest of Russian oligarchs," citing a mix of public reporting and confidential sources.

Stedman said in a declaration that one of the Russian oligarchs concerned was aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, whom he said indirectly employed Azari in connection with a business dispute in Austria.

Deripaska's spokeswoman said in an email that the allegations were "blatantly untrue." A lawyer for Azari, who last month pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit hacking and aggravated identity theft in a separate case, did not return messages.

Stedman made his declaration in support of his request to subpoena Azari for evidence to fight a UK libel suit filed against him by British-Israeli security consultant Walter Soriano in 2020.

In a series of articles for his publication, Forensic News, Stedman claimed, among other things, that Soriano was a middleman between wealthy Russians and surveillance firms.

Soriano denied the allegations and sued over the articles, accusing Stedman of mounting a campaign of defamation, invasion of privacy, and harassment.

READ MORE:Pegasus spyware 'attack' targets phones of Spanish PM, defence minister

Working with Indian hacking firm

Stedman's lawyer told the New York court that "multiple confidential sources" told the reporter that Azari "worked closely with Soriano for years" and thus the jailed private eye's testimony and documents could "corroborate the truth of Forensic News' reporting."

In an email to Reuters, Soriano's lawyer Shlomo Rechtschaffen said that Stedman's claims were "false and unfounded" and that the reporter "has no evidence" that his client and Azari worked together as alleged.

In a statement to Reuters, Stedman said he had "very strong reason to believe that Mr. Azari worked with Mr. Soriano on cyber-related projects for multiple Russian oligarchs and other billionaires" and that he was subpoenaing Azari as part of an effort "to defend my journalism and my business."

Azari is currently being held in federal prison in Brooklyn awaiting sentencing in relation to a hacking campaign tied to the defunct German financial technology company Wirecard AG, his lawyer said last month.

Reuters reported last year that Azari was accused of hiring the Indian hacking firm BellTroX on behalf of powerful clients. BellTroX, which has also been accused of hacking by cybersecurity researchers at Facebook and elsewhere, could not be reached for comment.

READ MORE:Israel police allegedly used spyware on Netanyahu's son, close aides

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us