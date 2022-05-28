POLITICS
Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final: Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said moving the final from Russia to France was "exactly the right message that Moscow should get".
Klopp said moving the final to Paris was "exactly the right message that Russia should get". / Reuters
May 28, 2022

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris to the people of Ukraine, expressing support for the country against Russia's offensive.

"We play this final for all the people in Ukraine. I am sure some people in Ukraine can still watch it and we do it for you, 100 percent," Klopp told reporters.

"I am happy that the game is here for thousands of reasons," Klopp said. 

"The war is still going on and we have to think about that."

The German said moving the final to Paris was "exactly the right message that Russia should get".

The game, a rematch of the 2018 final, had been scheduled for St Petersburg's Gazprom Arena but was shifted to the Stade de France after Russia's February 24 attack of its neighbour.

Clash of titans

Moscow calls the offensive a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. 

Kiev and the West call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

Liverpool hopes to win a third trophy this season after success in the League Cup and FA Cup, while Real seeks to add to their LaLiga triumph and clinch a record-extending 14th Champions League crown.

