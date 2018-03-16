March 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Inside a gun-repair workshop in Syria
Azaz's strategic economic importance has now been converted to war. It's still a trading hub. But people aren't just buying and selling commercial goods. They're trading and maintaining the weapons of war. And it's a dangerous business. We visit a weapons repair shop inside Syria. Once a metal worker making plumbing pipes, Abu Ahmed now repairs and modifies weapons used by the Syrian opposition army.
Inside a gun-repair workshop in Syria
Explore