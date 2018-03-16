WORLD
Inside Northern Syria, Marking Seven Years of War | Special
From the use of chemical weapons on children, to the rise and fall of terrorist groups masquerading as states, seven years of war has brought unimaginable hardship to Syria's 20 million people. Around 6 million have fled the country. Those who've been unable to escape have been trapped in hell-like conditions in places like Eastern Ghouta. In the past week alone, more than a thousand have been killed there, adding to the half a million people already dead in this war.
March 16, 2018
