March 17, 2018
WORLD
Russia Votes: Putin expected to win another six-year term
On Sunday, Russians go to the polls to elect a new president. The election will almost certainly hand Vladimir Putin a fourth term in the Kremlin.... in what many of his critics see as a sham. There are seven other officially sanctioned candidates, but one prominent opposition figure has been banned from running. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Moscow.
