FIFA announces 16 host cities for 2026 football World Cup
World football governing body FIFA announces venues – 11 in US, three in Mexico and two in Canada – that were successful from 22 bids.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) says the sites of the first game and the final were not yet decided. / AFP
June 17, 2022

Football's governing body FIFA has revealed the 16 North American cities that will host matches in the 2026 World Cup.

The 11 American metro areas chosen to host the games were Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle, FIFA said on Thursday.

The Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver and the Mexican cities of Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey will also host games.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on FS1's broadcast that the sites of the first game and the final were not yet decided.

In Los Angeles, two venues were up for consideration. FIFA opted for SoFi Stadium, the brand-new digs of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, over the Rose Bowl, which hosted the 1994 World Cup Final.

The finalist cities that were not selected were Baltimore/Washington, DC, Cincinnati, Denver, Edmonton, Nashville and Orlando. Baltimore and Washington formed a joint bid earlier this year.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first time the tournament grows from 32 to 48 qualified countries.

Three countries are sharing hosting duties for the first time.

Mexico has previously hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cups and will become the first country to host for the third time. The US hosted the 1994 World Cup, while 2026 will be Canada's first time hosting.

List of venues:

⁠— Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

⁠— Boston: Gillette Stadium

⁠— Dallas: AT&T Stadium

⁠— Guadalajara: Estadio Akron

⁠— Houston: NRG Stadium

⁠— Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium

⁠— Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium

⁠— Mexico City: Estadio Azteca

⁠— Miami: Hard Rock Stadium

⁠— Monterrey: Estadio BBVA

⁠— New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

⁠— Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field

⁠— San Francisco Bay Area: Levi's Stadium

⁠— Seattle: Lumen Field

⁠— Toronto: BMO Field

⁠— Vancouver: BC Place

SOURCE:Reuters
