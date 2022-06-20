CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis put under house arrest in Italy
Canadian screenwriter and director Paul Haggis has been charged with sexual assault, Italian public prosecutors say.
Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis put under house arrest in Italy
His lawyers say Haggis is pleading innocent and will cooperate with authorities. / AFP
June 20, 2022

Oscar-winning Canadian screenwriter and director Paul Haggis is under house arrest in southern Italy on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, accusations that Haggis denies, his lawyers have said.

"Mr Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday with an emergency measure issued by the Brindisi prosecutors and is now under house arrest in Ostuni. He will be questioned by Thursday by a judge who will have to decide whether or not to confirm the detention," his Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia said on Monday.

Haggis was charged with forcing a young non-Italian woman to have intimate relations against her will in Ostuni, Italy, public prosecutors in Brindisi said in a statement on Sunday.

"Under Italian Law, I cannot discuss the evidence. That said, I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr Haggis," Haggis' personal attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement.

Both lawyers said Haggis was pleading innocent and would cooperate with authorities.

"A young foreign woman was forced to seek medical care" following the sexual relations, the prosecutors said in the statement.

They said that on Sunday after the non-consensual relations that man accompanied the woman to Brindisi airport, where she was left despite her "precarious physical and psychological conditions".

An investigative source said the unidentified young woman will be questioned in the coming 10 days in what is known in Italy as an evidentiary incident, setting out evidence for a possible future trial.

READ MORE:Woman raped 'every 10 minutes', femicide 'every 7 hours' in Brazil

Other accusations from 2018

Haggis, 69, wrote "Million Dollar Baby" and co-wrote and directed "Crash", both of which he won an Oscar for.

Haggis was in Ostuni to hold several masterclasses at the Allora Fest, a new film event being launched by Los Angeles-based Italian journalist Silvia Bizio and Spanish art critic Sol Costales Doulton that is set to run from June 21 to June 26.

The Allora Fest said they "learned with dismay and shock the news", adding that the festival's directors "immediately proceeded to remove any participation of the director from the event".

In 2018 he denied accusations of sexual misconduct made by four women, including two who accused him of rape.

READ MORE:Sexual abuse is being ‘normalised’ in UK schools, report says

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us