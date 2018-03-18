March 18, 2018
Refugee Crisis: EU deal keeps refugees from crossing to Europe
The European Commission has promised extra funding to compensate Turkey for accommodating more than 3 million Syrian refugees. But many of the refugees who had planned to use Turkey as a staging post, say life there is quite hospitable. Assed Baig traveled to Kayseri in central Anatolia, but he begins his report in the western port city of Izmir.
