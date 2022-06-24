POLITICS
2 MIN READ
World hit by 'unprecedented hunger crisis', 2023 could be worse — UN
UN chief Antonio Guterres said fertiliser and energy prices rose in the past year, adding they would impact all harvests including rice and corn.
World hit by 'unprecedented hunger crisis', 2023 could be worse — UN
UN chief Antonio Guterres said the Horn of Africa is also suffering its worst drought in decades. / Reuters Archive
June 24, 2022

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned of an "unprecedented global hunger crisis," saying next year could be worse.

"The war in Ukraine has compounded problems that have been brewing for years: climate disruption, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the deeply unequal recovery," Guterres said in an address to the UN Ministerial Conference on food security on Friday.

"There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022. And 2023 could be even worse," he added.

He recalled his visit to the Sahel region of Africa last month, during which he said he was warned by leaders there a "dangerous situation could turn into a catastrophe" unless immediate action is taken.

He said the Horn of Africa is also suffering its worst drought in decades.

READ MORE:UN: Millions of people facing severe hunger in West Africa's Sahel

Global food shortage

In the past two years, the number of severely food insecure people around the world has more than doubled to 276 million, according to the World Food Programme.

Guterres said fertiliser and energy prices rose in the past year, which he said would impact all harvests including rice and corn. It is feared to affect billions of people across Asia, Africa and the Americas.

"This year's food access issues could become next year's global food shortage," he said. "No country will be immune to the social and economic repercussions of such a catastrophe."

READ MORE: Hundreds of children under five die of hunger in Ethiopia's Tigray

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us