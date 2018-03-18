March 18, 2018
The War in Syria: Regime has taken 80% of eastern Ghouta
Elsewhere in Syria - at least 50 000 people have fled the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta in recent days. Regime forces are trying to retake the region, that's the last rebel-held area near the Syrian capital. They've bombarded rebels positions and civilian areas. About 14-hundred civilians have been killed in the last month alone. TRT World's Arabella Munro brings us the latest.
