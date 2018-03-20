Iraq - Mission Unaccomplished: The US and allies invaded Iraq 15 years ago

It's been 15 years since a US-led coalition invaded Iraq and removed Saddam Hussein from power. The allies met little resistance and the war was over quickly. However, winning the peace proved far harder and the world has had to live with the consequences of the invasion. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain explains the origins of the war, how it unfolded, and why it has proved to be so controversial.