Türkiye's Bodrum to host 19th international ballet festival
The festival, being held from August 6 to 19 at Northern Ditch Stage of Bodrum Castle, offers art lovers rich programmes and enchanting performances.
The festival will start with the famous Flamenco show Carmen of the Spanish Aida Gomez Dance Company on August 6. / AA
July 6, 2022

Turkish resort town Bodrum will host an international ballet festival on August 6-19, the national directorate of opera and ballet has announced.

The 19th International Bodrum Ballet Festival, the first and only ballet festival of Türkiye, will attract art lovers with a rich programme and enchanting performances at the Northern Ditch Stage of Bodrum Castle.

Along with some special works, which premiered at the State Opera and Ballet Directorate in Türkiye and around the world, the festival will offer the visitors eight performances.

The festival will start with the famous Flamenco show Carmen of the Spanish Aida Gomez Dance Company on August 6, and will continue with some other important classics such as Romeo and Juliet.

On August 13, attendees will have the opportunity to watch a ballet and a modern dance performance at the same time, namely the Gece (Night) and Bach Alla Turca works by Izmir provincial state opera and ballet directorate. 

Hamlet will be performed on August 16.

The festival will be closed on August 19 with the play Guldestan by Modern Dance Ensemble Istanbul, the young and dynamic group of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet.

More information on the festival can be accessed at www.operabale.gov.tr.

SOURCE:AA
