CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Sole copy of a Bob Dylan disk fetches $1.77M at auction
The disc was Dylan's first studio recording of "Blowin' in the Wind' since 1962.
Sole copy of a Bob Dylan disk fetches $1.77M at auction
Dylan reportedly wrote his folk classic "Blowin' In The Wind" in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village cafe in New York City in 1962. / Reuters
July 8, 2022

The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 has been sold for $1.77 million at auction above its price estimate. 

The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London on Thursday.

Stored in a wooden cabinet, the disk features etched signatures of the Grammy Award and Nobel Prize winner, musician and producer Joseph Henry "T Bone" Burnett III, and mastering engineer Jeff Powell.

Dylan reportedly wrote the song in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962, Christie's said.

The hammer price of 1.2 million pounds ($1.44 million) exceeded the estimate of 600,000 pounds to 1 million pounds. 

Fees brought the final price to 1.482 million pounds ($1.77 million).

READ MORE:Bob Dylan museum opening in US state of Oklahoma

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us