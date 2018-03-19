March 19, 2018
Russia Votes: Exit polls show Putin easily retained power
Russians are waking up to another six years of Vladimir Putin in charge. The results of Sunday's presidential election gave him more than 70 percent of the vote. It was a resounding victory, although independent election monitors reported thousands of violations at polling stations across the country. TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Moscow.
