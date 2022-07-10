POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'Winner pays for it': Djokovic, Kyrgios set up dinner date after Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have buried the hatchet and decided to go for dinner, with Sunday's final winner paying the bill.
'Winner pays for it': Djokovic, Kyrgios set up dinner date after Wimbledon
A bromance between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios was the last thing fans expected coming into Wimbledon. / AFP
July 10, 2022

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have agreed to meet for dinner after the Wimbledon final with the winner footing the bill as their blossoming "bromance" takes off.

The pair meet in a hotly-anticipated showdown at the All England Club on Sunday with the Serb gunning for a seventh title and the Australian a first.

During an Instagram chat, the two stars, who were once at loggerheads with Kyrgios calling the Serb "a tool", agreed to the wager.

They reportedly met at practice, then took the conversation to social media with Djokovic saying: "It took you five years to say something nice about me", to which Kyrgios responded: "But I defended you when it mattered."

The Serb added: "You did, I appreciate that," to which Kyrgios asked: "We friends now?"

Djokovic then made the offer to meet.

"If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow (Sunday) pays," he said to which the Australian responded: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."

'A bit of a bromance'

The last comment may have been Kyrgios referencing photos taken at a nightclub in Belgrade in the middle of the Covid pandemic when Djokovic was seen dancing topless.

During that period, the Australian was highly critical of Djokovic for organising his ill-fated Adria Tour, accusing him of "lacking leadership and humility".

Djokovic hit back last year when he said: "Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest."

However, Kyrgios performed an about-turn by becoming one of the few players to offer Djokovic support in his Australia deportation saga in January, related to his coronavirus vaccination status.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird," said Kyrgios last week.

READ MORE:Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios after fiery Wimbledon clash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us