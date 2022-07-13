POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'We do expect it to worsen': Fresh heatwave grips Western Europe
UK has issued an "amber" alert as France, Spain and Portugal battle wildfires amid a sweltering heatwave, which scientists say become more frequent due to climate change.
'We do expect it to worsen': Fresh heatwave grips Western Europe
Spain's health ministry warned the "intense heat" could affect people's "vital functions" and provoke problems like heat stroke. / AFP
July 13, 2022

France and Britain are set to suffer soaring temperatures, with a heatwave in Western Europe fuelling wildfires across vast stretches of forestland.

In southern France since Tuesday afternoon, a wildfire scorched through 8 square kilometres of pine trees just south of Bordeaux, pushing 150 residents to evacuate their homes, according to the local fire department.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has urged all government ministers to be ready to deal with the consequences of the heatwave, which is forecast to last for up to 10 days.

As global temperatures rise over time, they are expected to become more intense. The previous such phenomenon to blight France, Portugal and Spain occurred in mid-June.

"We do expect it to worsen," World Meteorological Organisation spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

"Accompanying this heat is drought. We've got very, very dry soils," she said.

READ MORE:Officials warn of extreme fire risk as Europe swelters in June heatwave

'Amber' alert in UK

The high temperatures are expected to spread to other parts of western and central Europe in the coming days.

Britain issued an "amber" alert – the second-highest of three levels – which indicates that the extreme heat will have a "high impact" on daily life and people. Temperatures are forecast to hit 35C in the southeast of the country in the coming days.

So far its highest recorded temperature was on July 25, 2019 – reaching 38.7C at Cambridge Botanic Garden, in eastern England – and a UK climate official saying that the chances of a new UK record was increasing due to "strongly embedded warming".

In Spain, temperatures are forecast to keep rising until Thursday, with highs of up to 44C expected in Guadalquivir valley in Seville in the south.

Spain's health ministry warned the "intense heat" could affect people's "vital functions" and provoke problems like heat stroke. It advised people to drink water frequently, wear light clothes and "remain as long as possible" in the shade or in air-conditioned places.

Firefighters in neighbouring Portugal were combating a similar inferno, which torched some 20 km² of land in the central municipality of Ourem since last week. The blaze was brought under control on Monday but flared up again by Tuesday.

With temperatures set to climb past 40C, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa urged "a maximum of caution".

Heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say.

READ MORE:Spain battles wildfires amid record-breaking heatwave across Europe

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us