Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-shing retires | Money Talks

Hong Kong's richest man and most successful tycoon, Li Ka-shing, is handing over the reins of the conglomerate he's built for nearly seven decades. Laila Humairah looks back at Li's extraordinary career, which many see as a heroic rise against the odds. Chris Roebuck joins us from London for more insight. He's a visiting professor of transformational leadership at Cass Business School.