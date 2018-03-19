BIZTECH
Economy key to Russian election | Money Talks
Latest figures show the Russian economy is beginning to recover after two years of western sanctions and falling oil prices. The government acknowledges, however, that life for many Russians has been tough - a fact that's most likely on people's minds as they vote in this weekend's presidential election. Lucy Taylor looks at what Russia needs to do to revitalise its growth. Alexander Prosviryakov, Whitestone Capital president, a Moscow-based investment bank, and Craig Copetas join us for a discussion on this.
Economy key to Russian election | Money Talks
March 19, 2018
