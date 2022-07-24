Disney has announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new "Avengers" films, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming "Black Panther" sequel.

The new "Avengers" movies will reach theatres in 2025, Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego.

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" will wrap up phase six of the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said.

Phases four through six will be known as the Multiverse Saga, he said.

The Marvel franchise in recent films and shows explored the "multiverse" concept popularised by superhero comic books, in which infinite universes — and infinite versions of each hero and villain — exist in parallel realities.

The record-breaking Marvel movies have dominated Hollywood and global box offices in recent years, with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" briefly becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at more than $2.79 billion.

Following footsteps of 'Endgame'

The films will aim to follow in the footsteps of "Avengers: Endgame," which built unprecedented hype by rounding off storylines presented in all the preceding Marvel films.

Feige also revealed plans for an 18-episode TV series called "Daredevil: Born Again," which will stream on Disney+ in the spring of 2024, and a "Thunderbolts" movie scheduled for July 2024.

The studio spotlighted some of the nearer-term films in Marvel's phase five, including next February's debut of the third "Ant-Man and The Wasp" film, subtitled "Quantumania."

"We finally get to spend some time in the quantum realm," which is "not always what you think it is," teased director Peyton Reed.

It ended with the first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a sequel to the first comic book film to win a best picture Oscar nomination, set to premiere November 11.

Returning director Ryan Coogler, taking to the stage with a colourful troupe of African drummers and dancers, paid an emotional tribute to the first film's star, the "late, great Chadwick Boseman."

Boseman died from cancer in 2020, and his role is not being taken over by another actor in the new film.

"Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever."

