March 20, 2018
WORLD
Russia Votes: Putin to focus on economy, defence in new term
His victory was never in doubt. Vladimir Putin has won six more years as president of Russia, with more than 70 percent of the vote. It's a resounding mandate -- though independent election monitors have reported thousands of violations at polling stations across the country. TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Moscow.
