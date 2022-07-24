Türkiye wants to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end, the country’s first lady has said, calling for peace and joint efforts to prevent future fighting around the world.

Ankara continues to “employ all diplomatic instruments at the highest level and strive to end this war,” Emine Erdogan said in a video message to the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen held in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Saturday.

The event – Ukraine and the World: The Future We (Re)build Together – was hosted by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

“I believe rebuilding what the war has destroyed and joining hands as the whole world will be the strongest shield against future wars,” said Emine Erdogan.

She said the conflict in Ukraine has pushed the number of refugees worldwide above 100 million, emphasising that “while war affects everyone, women and children are disproportionately impacted.”

Supporting Ukrainian children

Türkiye's first lady said children account for some 5 million of the people displaced by the conflict.

“Türkiye hosts around 1,300 victims of the Ukrainian war, including orphans and their caretakers,” she added.

After receiving a letter from Zelenska, Erdogan said she launched an initiative under which the children get psychological support and cultural activities are organised to help them cope with their trauma experiences.

Türkiye’s Yunus Emre Institute has also started Turkish language courses for approximately 1,200 of these children, she added.

The Ukrainian children were also included in celebrations of national holidays in Türkiye, while a three-day science, culture and art event will be held especially for them in the coming days, Erdogan said.

On humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries, she said Türkiye has so far delivered 100 truckloads of aid to Ukraine and Moldova.

