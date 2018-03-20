Iraq - Mission Unaccomplished: Invasion led to years of intense violence

In 2003 the war in Iraq was led by the US, with support from coalition forces from the UK and Australia. Removing Saddam Hussein was the intention of the Bush administration -- and finding where the Iraqi regime stored their alleged weapons of mass destruction. TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd was in Iraq during and after the war in 2003, and reports on over a decade of bloodshed .