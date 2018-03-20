CULTURE
Canada's Aga Khan Museum in Toronto has curated the legacy of the Fatimid Dynasty through a collection of artefacts. The Fatimids, a powerful Islamic dynasty in the 10th Century, built Cairo into the capital of their caliphate. The exhibition entitled 'The World of the Fatimids' explores the history and art of the Fatimids. Too little of their art survives today, but the Fatimids were a powerful Islamic dynasty who built Cairo into the capital of their caliphate back in the tenth century. And now an exhibition in Toronto is exploring their history and legacy.
March 20, 2018
