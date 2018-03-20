March 20, 2018
CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Ava DuVernay: Championing racial and gender equality in Hollywood | Cinema | Showcase
Ava DuVernay’s latest film, A wrinkle in Time, focuses on on a young and strong female character. At a time when racial and gender equality issues are front and centre in Hollywood, the award-winning director is showing the world how it should be done with films that actively bring out race and gender issues.
Ava DuVernay: Championing racial and gender equality in Hollywood | Cinema | Showcase
Explore