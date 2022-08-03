POLITICS
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has died at 94
If there's one name synonymous with the Dodgers, it's not a player, manager or any team official. It's Vin Scully.
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has died at 94
For a half-century, Vin Scully was the broadcast voice of the Dodgers. His style and delivery were one of a kind. / AP
August 3, 2022

Legendary Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, "voice" of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died at age 94, the club announced.

Scully, who retired in 2016, began as the Dodgers broadcaster in 1950 when the club was Brooklyn-based and followed them to Los Angeles when they moved to Southern California in 1958.

"We have lost an icon," said Dodgers president Stan Kasten. "Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports.

"He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.

"Vin will be truly missed."

His stay with the Dodgers was the longest by any US sports broadcaster with a single club. He covered 25 World Series and 12 no-hitters with a descriptive style and smooth vocal tone that became a trademark, delighting generations of listeners.

Scully also handled broadcast duties at NFL games and PGA Tour events in the 1970s and 1980s for CBS Sports telecasts.

The press box at Dodger Stadium has been named for Scully since 2001 and a street in the club's Florida pre-season training complex is named Vin Scully Way.

SOURCE:AFP
