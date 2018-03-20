Duterte names a UN special rapporteur on his ‘terrorist hit list’

According to Rodrigo Duterte, a UN special rapporteur, an ex Phillipine congressman and four former Catholic priests are all communist terrorists along with more than 600 others. The UN says Rodrigo Duterte needs a psychiatric evaluation after placing Victoria Tauli-Corpez on the list. Guest: Victoria Tauli-Corpez UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples